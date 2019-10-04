Raymond James Upgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.34. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,675,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.