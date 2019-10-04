RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBB. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 129,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang purchased 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 561.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

