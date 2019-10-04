RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

REAL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. 2,417,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

