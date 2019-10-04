Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1,373.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 187,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 463,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

