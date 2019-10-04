RED Hits Market Capitalization of $814,806.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, RED has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. RED has a total market capitalization of $814,806.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00686950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000750 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

