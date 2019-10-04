ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0010

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $21,030.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Crex24, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00860098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00206144 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00071688 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004672 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bisq and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

