Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 493 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,919. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

