Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 552 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celgene were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $2,555,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Celgene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Celgene by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 115,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Celgene by 1,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,110,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after buying an additional 1,019,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at $226,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 517,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.