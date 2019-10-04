Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 101,486 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

