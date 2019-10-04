Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.06% of Quotient worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QTNT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 3,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

