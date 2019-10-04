Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 35,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,684. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

