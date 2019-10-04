Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.