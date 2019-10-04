Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 985,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,370,000 after buying an additional 804,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after buying an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,741,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.56. 19,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $258,611.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,060.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $402,128.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,103 shares in the company, valued at $8,774,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,749,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

