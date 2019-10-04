Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,011,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,329,000 after purchasing an additional 390,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,637 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.