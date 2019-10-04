ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 4,367 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $561,683.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,607.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $603,126.37.

On Monday, August 5th, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total value of $561,421.52.

RMD stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.39. 24,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

