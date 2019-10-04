Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 283,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 43.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

