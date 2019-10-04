Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $86.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,303,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $103,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

