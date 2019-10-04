Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

RTN traded down GBX 2.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 126.97 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 801,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $1.47. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby acquired 232,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £297,562.88 ($388,818.61).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

