RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.22. 421,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

