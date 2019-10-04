RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after buying an additional 383,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,380,000 after buying an additional 370,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 2,191,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.97. 15,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

