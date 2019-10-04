RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,033. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

