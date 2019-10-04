RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,333 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 113.3% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PML traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,835. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.