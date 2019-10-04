RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,001 shares of company stock worth $4,929,529 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Shares of NYSE:SQ remained flat at $$60.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,003.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

