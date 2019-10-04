Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.73, 1,893,394 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,610,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,146,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 810,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.