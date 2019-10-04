RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as high as $154.44 and last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 310687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 175,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $4,398,294.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,062,000 after buying an additional 157,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,704,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $67,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,913.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.