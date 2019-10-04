River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 75,865 AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.24% of AquaVenture as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

WAAS opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

