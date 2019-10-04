River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

