River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 84.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,016,000 after acquiring an additional 344,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 347,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 622.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

