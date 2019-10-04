River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.15 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $645,338.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

