River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.53 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark set a $30.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,274.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,933 shares of company stock valued at $12,815,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

