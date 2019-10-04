River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

