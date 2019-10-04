River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 28,216 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 274,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $18,070,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

