River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 276,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTX. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SMTC Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.75 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Analysts expect that SMTC Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMTC news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

