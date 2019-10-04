RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

