RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $127,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 8,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $189,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

