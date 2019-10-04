RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. S&P Equity Research upgraded RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded RMR Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 47,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.21. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $23,490,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $975,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $34,295,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $13,154,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

