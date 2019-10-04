Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 485.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.