Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 317.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.50 ($4.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.9998561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.