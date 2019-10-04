Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires Shares of 17,683 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Separately, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,470. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

