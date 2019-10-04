Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 448 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Target by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.97.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

