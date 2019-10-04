Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,289. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $396,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,258.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,934. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

