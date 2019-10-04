Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,833,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 136.2% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.55.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,137 shares of company stock worth $4,275,323. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 66,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

