Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 3,230,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,082,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.