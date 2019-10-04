Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $139.89. 36,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

