Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 25.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.15. 19,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.