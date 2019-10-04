Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 425 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,862. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

