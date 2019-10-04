Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.04, 105,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,326,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million and a PE ratio of 105.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06.

About Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.