Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Price Target to C$5.00

Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark downgraded Cobalt 27 Capital from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cobalt 27 Capital from C$10.50 to C$5.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cobalt 27 Capital from a buy rating to a tender rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cobalt 27 Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.90.

Get Cobalt 27 Capital alerts:

Shares of CVE:KBLT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.23. The company had a trading volume of 203,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,336. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. Cobalt 27 Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.27 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.