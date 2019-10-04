Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 777,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 1,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.52.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

