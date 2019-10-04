Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upped their price target on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,559. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

